Tyra Banks Is Opening a Model-Themed Theme Park (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

Tyra Banks. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

I have incredible news. I’m just going to say it. Are you ready? Are you seated? Okay. Tyra Banks is opening a 21,000-square-foot theme park in Santa Monica where visitors will be able to experience a fantasy version of the world of modeling and, according to Tyra Banks in WWD, “be the dream version of themselves.” (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

The park, which is set to open in 2019 in the Santa Monica Place shopping mall, will be based on Banks’s 2010 young-adult semi-autobiographical novel Modelland. She spoke to WWD about why she believes bringing “modeling to the masses” is her calling. “I created Top Model to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told ‘no’ that I couldn’t do something because I’m curvy or I’m black,” she said. “My empathy for women in general increased through the experience.” Now she wants to open up the world of modeling to everyone, including me, and I am ready.

As for what the park will actually be, WWD explains it will include “interactive entertainment, curated retail, and user-generated content that can be shared.” Banks adds, “Men, women, families, all generations can come and enter this model world for a day, have a fun shopping experience, and an eventful meal.”

If this sounds like a pop-up to you — almost exactly like a pop-up, you might be thinking — Banks assures that it is not. “This is not a pop-up,” she said. “It’s a permanent attraction anchoring the mall.” She said the attraction will center on a story line she’s been working on for a year, and that she was inspired by Disneyland, and that the fantasy-based experience will somehow include clothing created by Hollywood costume designers. “Anybody can enter and feel like a model.”

Okay. Amazing. Yes. Yes! We are absolutely ready for whatever this is.