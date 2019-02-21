Uniqlo Just Released Some Breezy Summer Clothes

It’s that time of the year in New York when everyone is sick of how cold it is, but today, Uniqlo gave us a reminder of sunnier days: The store released a new collection called Ines De La Fressange, named after the designer, who comes from St. Tropez.
Whether you can actually afford a trip to to the French Riviera to escape New York City, or just want to stock up for summer strolls through Central Park, the collection’s relaxed clothing will be a perfect fit.
There are breathable linen shirts in navy, white, pink, and light blue, which you could easily throw on for work in sweltering weather. There are floral-printed dresses worthy of Instagram photos at a Sunday brunch. There are even pieces that are identical to the women’s for coordinating moments with your kids (if you have them). Take a look at the collection and start planning for warmer days.
