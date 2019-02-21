always shopping

Uniqlo Just Released Some Breezy Summer Clothes

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

It’s that time of the year in New York when everyone is sick of how cold it is, but today, Uniqlo gave us a reminder of sunnier days: The store released a new collection called Ines De La Fressange, named after the designer, who comes from St. Tropez.

Whether you can actually afford a trip to to the French Riviera to escape New York City, or just want to stock up for summer strolls through Central Park, the collection’s relaxed clothing will be a perfect fit.

There are breathable linen shirts in navy, white, pink, and light blue, which you could easily throw on for work in sweltering weather. There are floral-printed dresses worthy of Instagram photos at a Sunday brunch. There are even pieces that are identical to the women’s for coordinating moments with your kids (if you have them). Take a look at the collection and start planning for warmer days.

Women Chambray Cotton Blazer
Women Chambray Cotton Blazer
$80 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$80 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Cotton Twill Long-Sleeve Shirt
Women Cotton Twill Long-Sleeve Shirt
$30 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$30 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Cotton Relaxed Pants
Women Cotton Relaxed Pants
$40 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$40 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Cotton Line Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Women Cotton Line Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
$20 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$20 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women UV Cut Supima Cotton Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan
Women UV Cut Supima Cotton Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan
$30 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$30 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Duster Coat
Women Duster Coat
$150 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.

$150 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Cotton Gathered Skirt
Women Cotton Gathered Skirt
$40 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes 0–12.

$40 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Georgette Camisole Dress
Women Georgette Camisole Dress
$40 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$40 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Cotton Lawn Tuck Short-Sleeve Dress
Women Cotton Lawn Tuck Short-Sleeve Dress
$50 at Uniqlo

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$50 at Uniqlo
Buy
Women Jute Basket
Women Jute Basket
$30 at Uniqlo
$30 at Uniqlo
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

