Finally, a Warhol I Can Afford

Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Art lovers flock to New York City to visit galleries, exhibitions, and museums, but rarely do New Yorkers take full advantage. Uniqlo wants to change that. This week, the Japanese company released a new line of T-shirts created in partnership with MoMA. For $14.90, you can now wear a T-shirt printed with Andy Warhol’s Campbell soup cans, Keith Haring’s smiling heart, or Jean-Michel Basquiat’s crown. Other featured artists include Charles and Ray Eames and Sol LeWitt.

This is Uniqlo’s fifth annual collection release as part of SPRZ NY (Surprise New York), Uniqlo’s global art-meets-fashion initiative that includes launching special lines of art-inspired clothing. To kick off the collection’s nationwide launch, Uniqlo is throwing a free party at its Fifth Avenue flagship store this Friday, February 15, from 6–8 p.m. The first 500 people to arrive will receive a free gift from the MoMA Design Store, and there will be a raffle with prizes that include a one-year MoMA membership, a Yayoi Kusama painting, and a Basquiat skateboard. There are no tickets — it’s just first come, first serve.

Scroll below to see our favorite tees from the collection, available online and in Uniqlo stores. The party will be held at Uniqlo’s Fifth Avenue flagship: 666 Fifth Ave.