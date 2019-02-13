Victoria Beckham Is Making Her Own Beauty Products

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Victoria Beckham is set to launch a very posh makeup line of her very own.

On Wednesday, the designer’s company announced that Victoria Beckham Beauty will hit stores beginning in fall 2019. Sarah Creal, who recently worked with Beckham on her capsule collaborations with Estée Lauder, will serve as co-founder and CEO of the line; the two met at Lauder, where Creal was the Head of Global Makeup Development and Marketing.

Of the launch, Beckham said that she aims “to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life.” Rumblings that Beckham was beginning a line of her own began in March 2018, when she hinted at a project on Facebook Live. At the time, she said only that “I am currently in the process of creating my own color, my own line of skin-care creams, and a perfume. It’s going to be very scientific. I’m working with the best.”

Beckham’s beauty routine is the stuff of makeup legend; in 2017, she told Into the Gloss that she uses everything from Bioderma to Sarah Chapman to (of course) La Mer. As for her Estée Lauder collabs, the limited-edition lines featured earthy eye shadows, bronzers, and a nude lip.

The line will be a digital-first experience, with integrations on social media and YouTube. Unlike other digitally savvy brands like Fenty Beauty, there are no plans to sell VB Beauty products at Sephora just yet, but Beckham says customer feedback will be essential to product creation. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas,” she explained. “It’s important for me to know what they want” … what they really, really want.