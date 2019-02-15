Vogue Brazil’s Fashion Director Resigns After Throwing Party That Evoked Slavery

Photo: Studio Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Donata Meirelles, the fashion director of the Brazilian Vogue, stepped down from her position on Wednesday following a week of backlash over her 50th birthday party, which many called racist.

In photos posted from her party, Meirelles sat in an ornate chair surrounded by four black women who wore clothing that evoked the traditional clothing that enslaved women in Brazil often wore; other white guests posed for similar photos. Critics pointed out that the party seemed to have a slave/master theme.

Vogue Brazil’s Style Director Donata Meirelles had a very disgusting 50th birthday party theme last night



There appears to be a Brazilian slave + master theme. Mucamas (house slaves), who were very clearly darker complexioned, were posed as props alongside guests #DoShow50 pic.twitter.com/NrEY4nJuF8 — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 9, 2019

The white dresses & headwraps are not coincidental. Here are images of female Brazilian slaves smh pic.twitter.com/FnTboKu1AS — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 9, 2019

“The black women were used as objects to create an exotic scene,” Stephanie Ribeiro, the author of the #BlackGirlMagic column in the Brazilian Marie Claire, told The Guardian. “It’s reminiscent of colonialism and romanticizes those times. [Meirelles] was recreating the image where whites are superior and blacks are dehumanized.”

Hey @CondeNast, Donata Meirelles, the director of Vogue Brazil, had her birthday party inspired in "Brazil Slavery Colonies" and even had black models dressed as slaves to use as photo props. Asking for a friend: does this align with your company's values? #VogueRacista pic.twitter.com/7K0DmnK7nd — Partido do Suco de Laranja (@ninaborges) February 9, 2019

A day after the party, Meirelles apologized, writing that she had never intended to offend anyone, and that the event was meant to feature traditional Bahian culture. “Even so, if I caused any different impressions, I am sorry,” she wrote.

But after a week of criticism, Meirelles announced her resignation on Wednesday. A statement from Vogue Brazil quickly followed. The magazine apologized for the incident, and added that they hoped to learn from it. “Vogue Brasil profoundly regrets what happened and hopes that the debate that has been generated serves as a learning experience,” read the statement.

Meirelles reposted the statement to her Instagram account, writing that “at age 50, the hour is action. I’ve heard a lot, I need to hear more.”