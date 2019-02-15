Vogue Brazil’s Fashion Director Resigns After Throwing Party That Evoked Slavery

Donata Meirelles, the fashion director of the Brazilian Vogue, stepped down from her position on Wednesday following a week of backlash over her 50th birthday party, which many called racist.
In photos posted from her party, Meirelles sat in an ornate chair surrounded by four black women who wore clothing that evoked the traditional clothing that enslaved women in Brazil often wore; other white guests posed for similar photos. Critics pointed out that the party seemed to have a slave/master theme.
“The black women were used as objects to create an exotic scene,” Stephanie Ribeiro, the author of the #BlackGirlMagic column in the Brazilian Marie Claire, told The Guardian. “It’s reminiscent of colonialism and romanticizes those times. [Meirelles] was recreating the image where whites are superior and blacks are dehumanized.”
A day after the party, Meirelles apologized, writing that she had never intended to offend anyone, and that the event was meant to feature traditional Bahian culture. “Even so, if I caused any different impressions, I am sorry,” she wrote.
But after a week of criticism, Meirelles announced her resignation on Wednesday. A statement from Vogue Brazil quickly followed. The magazine apologized for the incident, and added that they hoped to learn from it. “Vogue Brasil profoundly regrets what happened and hopes that the debate that has been generated serves as a learning experience,” read the statement.
Meirelles reposted the statement to her Instagram account, writing that “at age 50, the hour is action. I’ve heard a lot, I need to hear more.”