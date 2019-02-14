Is the Trump Admin Seriously Going to Declare National Emergency via Notes App?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Notes app is traditionally used for half-hearted apologies from celebrities who have done something bad. But now, in a turn of events surprising to no one at all, the Trump administration has adopted the strategy to drop notices about whether the government will shut down again, as well as possible national emergencies.

Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019

On Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out the words “Statement on Government Funding Bill” with a screenshot attached. Apparently, Sanders has not only abandoned press briefings, but normal press releases as well. The screenshotted note was obviously cropped, and it seems that in the process of doing so, someone’s clumsy fingers left a single black dot on the screen, adding to to the overall lackadaisical feel of the tweet.

Omg she used the fucking notes app then accidentally put a random dot on it while cropping on her phone I- https://t.co/ZgFGCZfghd — TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) February 14, 2019

But again, that actual statement dealt with some pretty serious stuff. “President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he stated before, he will also take executive action — including a national emergency — to ensure we stop the national security crisis at the border,” it reads. “The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country.”

The note ended with Sanders’s typed signature.

Sanders’s decision to release the latest update from the administration in the same way that Taylor Swift tried to distance herself from Kimye drama immediately attracted ridicule:

No greater sign of what a shitshow this administration is than declaring a national emergency on the notes app https://t.co/mFbYHG9r4C — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 14, 2019

conducting government business via notes app water u doing — Ira (@ira) February 14, 2019

a national emergency getting declared via the notes app feels like a new level for something normally used for celeb apologies https://t.co/RaLIeGDNpv — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 14, 2019

government by notes app pic.twitter.com/4qLAEmmwiW — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 14, 2019

Unfortunately for us, no matter how ridiculous the method of delivery may have been, the content of the message is the same: The president intends to declare a national emergency to fund his border wall.