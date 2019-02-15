Photo: Emily Soto

Street style may feel repetitive these days, but that doesn’t mean fashion people have gotten boring. In a new series, we’re highlighting the insiders whose personal style always inspires us.

Most of us know what it’s like to try an outfit on in front of the mirror and immediately scrap it for fear that we can’t pull it off. But it’s hard to imagine Miguel Enamorado having one of those mornings. The fashion director at Harper’s Bazaar, Enamorado favors clothing that makes a statement — playful patterns, dramatic coats, the occasional business-casual kilt. And he has a keen eye for details, whether it’s a hand full of rings, eclectic lenses, or pants cropped just right. If we could all tap into his fearless energy when we get dressed, the world would be a more stylish place.

Read on to learn more about Enamorado.

Celebrity style DNA: Timothée Chalamet meets Steve McQueen.

If he was a food, he’d be: Paella, with a little bit of everything.

The one thing you’ll never see him wear: For Miguel, no item is totally off the table. After all, as he points out, even scrunchies came back.

Key accessories: Bracelets, a nice watch, and his high-school class ring.

Brands he loves: Dries Van Noten, Prada, Burberry, Sacai, and Comme des Garçons.

Fashion Week look: A beret, clear shades, and tailored jacket.

Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Enamorado