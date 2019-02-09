McCall. Photo: Emily Soto

Street style may feel dull these days – the same characters, the same head-to-toe runway looks – but that doesn’t mean fashion people have gotten boring. In this new series, we’re highlighting the insiders whose personal style always makes us feel inspired.

Fashionista deputy editor Tyler McCall always stands out in a crowded room full of fashunnn types. McCall’s job takes her to all four fashion weeks, where she attends shows like Chanel, Erdem, and Oscar de la Renta. But while everyone else is wearing whatever might be currently trendy (Dad sneakers! Vetements! Tiny matrix sunglasses!), McCall never falls into those traps. Her unabashedly girlie style combines equal parts rainbow stripes and pink feathers, with a dash of glitter to round it out. Best of all, it’s democratic – she loves LOFT and Kate Spade as much as she does Chanel and Marc Jacobs.

Read on to learn more about McCall.

Celebrity style DNA: Blair Waldorf meets Elle Woods meets Judy Funny

If she was a food, she’d be: Rainbow cotton candy

The one thing you’ll never see her wear: Head-to-toe black

Key accessories: Sparkly mary janes, headbands, whimsical earrings and printed tights

Brands she loves: Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Roger Vivier, Alice + Olivia

Favorite fashion week look: Glitter boots? Check. Rainbow sweater? Check. Fluffy bag? Check. This is McCall at her best.

Real Housewife tagline: “I may love to wear bows, but I refuse to be tied up in drama.” (Editor’s note: We didn’t have to make this up. She already came prepared.)