Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 18

On Monday, the sun enters wise Pisces, and you might feel your intuition light up. You might your love start to blossom and spread. You don’t have to live in your thoughts alone; you have a whole body, and a heart full of feeling. On Tuesday, a full moon in thoughtful Virgo brings an intense, illuminating energy to questions of responsibility, and living right in a messy world. What have you learned, and what do you wish could be different?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This is a week for seeing things as they are, not only as they could be. It’s a week for living in the present, not only the shimmering possibility of the future. The future still exists, of course; this is just a time for looking at the pain around you and the stars above you, for feeling the cold solid ground under your feet. Living in the world that exists right now can require a different set of muscles, a different kind of emotional fortitude, but it’s okay—you’re getting stronger all the time.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

You might be flooded with a sudden sense of urgency—there’s so much that you want to do, and it can feel so deeply important to get it all done right now. This week, hold on to the feeling that your life, your energy, and your time are important. Hold on to the feeling that your own actions matter, that they’re valuable and necessary. Just don’t let it make you frantic. You don’t have to leap into action, or give up on every activity but work. It’s better to move slowly, listening. Your body has its own rhythms, and you can trust them.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

You know, already, that you don’t have to try to please everyone. The more difficult challenge, sometimes, is learning that you can’t always please even yourself. Your thoughts and desires move in so many directions at once, and you can’t always satisfy all of them. It’s satisfying and sweet to dream of someday finding the perfect answer, the master key, the one magic world that will answer all your questions. In the meantime, though, don’t be hard on yourself if you can’t do everything. Don’t be hard on yourself if you change your mind, and then change it again.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

It might feel like other people are trying to talk you out of your specific needs, or even out of having any needs at all. It might feel like other people are trying to talk you out of your values, out of your desires—as though every feeling can be reduced to logic, to an argument, to a set of facts. Your job this week is not to let them get inside your head. The goal shouldn’t be to have feelings that are logically unassailable, just to have feelings that are yours.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Even now—after working so hard, over so many years—it’s possible for your desires to change. Even now—after spending so much of your energy on examining your ambitions honestly, and living with your hunger, and moving toward the life you want—it’s still possible to be overtaken by a wild and untamed longing. It can feel like you’ve somehow been cheated—what, after all, was all that hard work for?—but don’t try to hold yourself apart from the possibility of change. There’s nothing you need to fear.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

The world can make it difficult, sometimes, for you to be fully honest. There are secrets those in power won’t willingly release. There are languages not everyone knows how to speak. There are people not interested in hearing any truth that isn’t easy. This week, though, is for being as honest as you can in spite of all that: honest with yourself, and with the people you care for, and with the communities you move through. Someone will be listening; someone will need to hear exactly what you have to say.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

It’s so easy to underestimate the emotions that don’t have names, that don’t map clearly onto the rules of the social world, or that can’t easily be seen on a person’s face. It’s so easy to underestimate desire without a recognizable object, or ambition without an understandable outcome. This week, the challenge is to sit with your weirder feelings, to live with them, to hold them close. Something is resolving itself inside of you. Some feeling is becoming clearer and clearer each day, and your job isn’t to hurry it along, but to wait, and to feel, and to let yourself be moved.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week, power—your own and other people’s—might speak in ways you aren’t used to, and in ways you might not hear if you aren’t paying attention. You’re always good at listening, so good at noticing what goes on around you, and this week, the task is just to make sure your attention isn’t pointed in the wrong direction. Cruelty and severity aren’t the only things worth looking to, or the only modes with something to teach you. Listen to the voices that seem soft at first. Seek out the stories that sound, at first, like they’re too simple to be worth your time.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

This week will offer you some unexpected time or unexpected space to connect with the world outside yourself, to nurture your humanity. Make sure to spend time outside your own house, outside your own head, paying attention to the movement and people all around you. You aren’t alone, and you don’t have to try to figure everything out by yourself. Anger or grief or loneliness can connect you to other people as much as happiness can. Longing and confusion can remind you of your humanity just as powerfully as strength can.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Sometimes, patience comes easily to you—in long-term plans, in slow, steady climbs. Sometimes, though, when you can’t see the distance you’ve traveled already, or when you can’t even see the destination from where you are now, patience can start to feel pointless or foolish or naïve. This week, remind yourself that patience doesn’t make you weak. It doesn’t mean you’ll be waiting here forever. Your vision is sharp, and you know what you want. The world is moving all around you, and you don’t have to act until the time is right. You’ll recognize your moment when it comes.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

In the world as it is right now, it can seem as though feeling bad all the time is, on its own, somehow a virtuous act. When your options for action are limited, sometimes feelings of guilt can seem like an acceptable substitute. But this week, don’t let yourself get stuck like that. Bad feelings won’t save you, and you don’t have to doom yourself to live inside them forever. How, instead, will you care for yourself and your beating heart? Showing yourself some sweetness, and compassion isn’t laziness, but rather the only way forward from here.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Even now, it’s possible for the world to slide back into focus, for the stars to align again. Even now, it’s possible to look out to the streets and the people around you and see something that looks like love. Sometimes emotions feel impossibly tangled, sometimes they feel like thick swampy mud, sometimes they feel like secrets you’ll be forever burdened with. This week, though, you can remember what it feels like to trust your own feelings again—like they’re a gift, like they’re a language, like they’re alive.

