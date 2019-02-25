Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 25

Rachel Weisz, a Pisces. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

On Friday, Venus enters Aquarius, and you might start to feel yourself straining toward freedom in your relationships. You might feel yourself hungry for love that won’t ask you to be small, and won’t ask you to hold back. How can you give and receive love without selfishness? How can you give and receive love in a way that honors freedom and wildness and growth?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

This week, your desires—normally so mighty and clear—might swerve and refract, and transform into a weird, hazy melancholy instead. It’s a haunting, drifting kind of feeling, without roots, without a shape, without a way to pin it down. This feeling isn’t stronger than you are, but you can’t combat it through sheer force of will alone. Letting yourself feel doubt and uncertainty can seem, at first, like some kind of defeat, but right now it’s the best way to know yourself again, the best way to return to the clear sunny roads, the best way back to clarity.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

There are times when it’s easier, or better, or more sensible, to repress every feeling that hurts you, to set every frustrated desire aside and focus, instead, on pushing forward and on getting what enjoyment you can from your body and your time. This week, though, you’re going to be asked not to fake it. There’s nothing to be gained, right now, from pretending you’re not hurt if you are, or from pretending you’re happy if you’re not, or from pretending you don’t have any needs at all. This is a week for telling yourself the truth.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

It can be uncomfortable, sometimes, to return home to yourself, to settle back into the quirks and the contours of your own personality. You can be so good at performing yourself for the world, and performance is its own kind of valuable truth, but sometimes it can take your focus away from your inner world. This is a week to come back to the parts of yourself that nobody else can see. This is a week to remind yourself that you remain brilliant and sparkling and real, even when nobody else is looking.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

This week, consider that maybe you’ve been too good at building your own defenses. Your walls and your armor were born from a genuine need, but it’s possible for them to grow too powerful, too wily, too thick. You might feel suddenly trapped this week, as though all the rules changed around you in one instant, as though even your instincts have become suspect overnight. Vulnerability can save you, if you’ll let it. This week, it’s important to speak your true name and true desires out loud. This week, it’s important to say no when you want to, and yes when you mean it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

It’s so easy and so natural to fear change the same way you’d fear loss—as though change is more likely to take from you than to give, as though it’s more likely to drain you than to offer anything good. This week, try letting something old and withered fall away. This week, if change confronts you, try not to fight it or block it or shape it into something different. With every heavy thing that leaves you this week, something golden and bright will take its place. The difficult part is just letting it happen.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

If you try to be perfect this week, it will drive you out of your mind; it’ll crush every good thing about you, every bit of confidence or creativity or power. It can be hard, but working to be unjudgmental of other people’s missteps and confusions can be one way of learning to be generous about your own. This doesn’t mean that you have to ignore real harm, only that it’s possible and valuable to celebrate the people you love, even when their hearts are messy. And if it’s possible to celebrate them, then it becomes possible to love your imperfect self, too.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Listening to the way some people talk, you’d think a desire for love is smallest, pettiest thing in the world. It’s not, of course, and this is a week for remembering that. Love isn’t the weak and useless thing they want you to think it is. A focus on softness, on pleasure, on caring for each other with honesty and courage—this is no minor thing at all. You don’t have to settle for a world that’s survivable, a world that’s bearable, a world that’s not the worst. This week, lelt yourself desire every sweetness, too.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

When the conditions change around you—when winter becomes spring, when the world becomes strange—it’s not your job to regret not already knowing how to live here. Don’t let yourself fall into despair, believing things have shifted so irreparably that there’s nowhere left for a person like you to be. Instead, when the conditions change around you, your job is to change to meet them. It’s hard to know what form that change will take, so it’s enough, right now, to believe in possibility, and to give yourself space to keep growing.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

This week, the world might seem to be offering you shortcuts. It might seem to be giving permission, even encouraging you, to avoid your less pleasant feelings, to ignore your less simple tasks. And you can do that, if you’d like to, and it won’t bring you harm, but it won’t be the path toward the happiness you want, either. This week, try not to disavow your own heavy feelings. Try not to turn away from the work you know you need to do. You have the courage that you need, and you have a whole heart full of love, so use it.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Sometimes it’s other people who don’t give you enough credit for being a fully feeling person; who act as though they can say anything they like without ever hurting you, and as though they have no responsibility for acting in ways that will make you feel undervalued. Other times, though, it’s you who treats yourself this way, imagining you can live your life without reckoning with the quiet universe of feeling inside you. This week, if only for a moment, take your eyes off the future, and honor the feelings that live inside you right now.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

It’s easy, sometimes, to imagine that your feelings live on an entirely different plane of existence than the rest of you—as though any sorrow is an afterthought and any joy insignificant, as though your desire can be separated off from the rest of you, kept hidden away until you choose to take it out. This week, just remember that your feelings can offer you information as valid and valuable as anything else. It isn’t irresponsible to let your heart take hold of you sometimes. It isn’t irresponsible to sometimes let your actions be informed by your formless but powerful desires for a different life than this one.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This is a week to fall in love with your own self again—with your shining mind, or with your steady courage, or with the true, dark depths in your heart that nobody knows but you. You’re fully, wildly human, and this is a week for remembering what it feels like to honor that humanity. If you forgot for a while, don’t feel bad. You’re growing all the time; sometimes you just need to catch up with yourself. There’s nothing wrong or weak or vain about looking at yourself with generosity, with forgiveness. This kind of love is what makes you unstoppable.

