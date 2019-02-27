What If Khloé Kardashian Takes Tristan Thompson Back?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

It’s been a week since TMZ broke the news that Khloe Kardashian’s perennial cheater of a boyfriend Tristan Thompson made out with Kylie Jenner’s professional best friend Jordyn Woods at a party on Valentine’s Day weekend. Can you believe it? What was anyone thinking? So far, we haven’t heard much from Thompson, but Woods is claiming, through tabloid “sources,” that she was intoxicated during the cheating episode. (We may hear more from her on this Friday’s episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, God help us.)

So where does this leave Kardashian? When the news of his hookup with Woods first broke last week, TMZ reported that she had broken up with Thompson for good. But last night, People reported that Thompson may try to win Kardashian back. “Tristan has been telling Khloé that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child. He’s trying to make amends,” a source told the tabloid.

Another source said that Woods’s interview with Pinkett Smith could potentially push Kardashian back to Thompson. “If she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him,” the source said.

Us Weekly reported this morning that the Kardashian family is “worried” about Khloé. The family “warned Khloé, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater,’” a source said. The tabloid also noted that Thompson has been liking Khloe’s recent Instagram posts. Oh, dear.

At this point, Kardashian has not said anything about her plans for the future. She did tweet, however, that she appreciates her fans’ support.

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! 🙏🏽 I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another 💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

Tristan Thompson, stay away from Calabasas!



Did Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes break up? They have been sort-of, kind-of privately dating for five years, but this weekend Foxx told onlookers at a charity gala over Oscars weekend, “I’m single.” He also spent time with the models Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Tookes at a pre-Oscars party and left another party with the former Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr. Cool guy!

Photo: JAVI, HEDO/42 / BACKGRID

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig may also be on the rocks, according to veteran gossip blogger Lainey Gossip. She noticed that the two attended the Oscars separately, and maybe even left early, before Weisz’s The Favourite co-star Olivia Colman accepted her award for best actress. And then there’s this blind item that may or may not refer to the couple. They are both very beautiful and I hope they work it out.

Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

One small blessing from this week:

Ashley Olsen showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, for some reason! I love to see her.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

According to the tabloids, Olsen has been dating the artist Louis Eisner (son of Lisa Eisner) for about a year. As Rachel Tashjian noted in GQ this week, dating an art guy is hot in Hollywood right now. Sienna Miller is hooking up with Lucas Zwirner (son of gallerist David Zwirner), and of course Jennifer Lawrence just got engaged to the gallerist Cooke Maroney. I’m happy for everyone.

Here’s another interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This permanent A list mostly movie actress was asked to not attend a couple of parties because her ex might be there and apparently these parties chose sides. To save some face, our actress made it seem as if she had work on the opposite coast.”

We will be hearing about the fallout from this three-year-old divorce for the next 40 years.



Finally, I’ll leave you with the equal parts upsetting and exhilarating news that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix just bought a $2 million home in Studio City. It has a pool with a waterfall. Oh boy. Thank you Diff Eyewear!

