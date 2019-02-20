What’s Going on With Miranda Lambert’s Quickie Marriage to a Cop?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images, @NYPDMTS/Twitter

What do you know about Miranda Lambert? The 35-year-old country star isn’t a regular fixture in the tabloids, exactly, but she has been having quite the week in the spotlight. First, she reportedly dumped a salad in a woman’s lap during an altercation at a Nashville steakhouse. Then, she announced that she recently got married to an NYPD officer whom she met three months ago outside of Good Morning America. Let’s dive in.

Prior to this week, Lambert’s most high-profile relationship was with fellow country star and The Voice judge Blake Shelton. The two were married from 2011 to 2015. Since then, Shelton has dated Gwen Stefani, and Lambert has dated a couple of other country stars. Last year, she had a brief affair with singer Evan Felker, who was married when they met. It seems that her relationship with her new husband is, hmm, also complicated. So who is this guy?

His name is Brendan McLoughlin, and he works as a cop in the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. According to Us Weekly, he was working outside of Good Morning America in November when Lambert performed on the show. He met Lambert that day, and three days later, his ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger gave birth his child.

According to People, Lambert and McLoughlin had a brief courtship period and got married on January 26. They aren’t living together yet, however: TMZ reported this week that Lambert is still based in Nashville and McLoughlin plans to continue to work for the NYPD. He also has 50/50 custody of his new baby, per TMZ. Personally, I can’t wait to see how this all turns out.

In more straightforward celebrity relationship news, Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day.

The couple has been dating and naked paddleboarding together on-and-off since 2016. They broke up for a few months in 2017, during which time Bloom reportedly dated Nina Dobrev, but now they are back together and ready to make a lifetime legal commitment. According to People, they haven’t started planning a wedding yet, but “they are planning a big engagement party for all of their friends.” Fun!

Both Perry and Bloom have been married to famous people before: Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 (he reportedly ended things with a text message), and Bloom was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Kerr is now married to Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel, and Brand is married to a British woman named Laura Gallacher. Everyone seems fine.

Some people are saying that the flower-shaped engagement ring Bloom gave to Perry looks similar to the one he gave to Kerr back in the day. You can look at side-by-side pictures of the rings here; I think they look different enough. Us Weekly reported that Perry’s ring probably cost $5 million, which, what??? Can Orlando Bloom afford a $5 million engagement ring? Oh dear.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Meanwhile, it looks like Lady Gaga’s engagement to her agent Christian Carino is over. E! News reported over the weekend that Gaga and Carino broke up earlier this month. Gaga’s rep confirmed the split to People yesterday.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told the tabloid. Can’t argue with that! I feel like something must have really gone wrong, though, for Gaga to break things off right in the middle of awards season. (Fans first speculated that she had broken up with Carino when she showed up to the Grammys without her engagement ring.)

One small blessing from this week:

Meghan Markle is on a “secret” trip to New York for her baby shower. Have you seen her?

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This foreign born A+ list mostly movie actor who has one huge franchise met with a divorce attorney last week.”

Did you notice that an actor who is typically overly demonstrative on social media didn’t post anything about his wife on Valentine’s Day? The fashion-crazy wife, meanwhile, totally skipped NYFW. I’ll be watching this one closely.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Ariana Grande wearing a pair of $390 Commes de Garcon x Nike sneakers at Whole Foods in L.A. on Sunday. Do you like them?

Photo: GEDU, JOGA, SALA/Terma / WCP / SL / BACKGRID

Thanks so much for gossipping this week. Don’t forget to email me at allie.jones@nymag.com, send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.