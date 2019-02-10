Who Are These Blonde Twins and Why Are They All Over the Grammys?

Kyle Trewartha and Michael Trewartha. Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Every awards show red carpet should have a mystery to solve, just like the 2019 Grammys, which caused everyone to wonder: “Who are those blonde twins?” If you’re like this blogger, you just assumed that it was the Chainsmokers, and went back to anticipating Cardi B’s performance.

But for those more curious than myself, their identity posed an enigmatic puzzle, one that needed to be solved. As one Twitter user put it: “Who are those two ghostly white boys with grey hair I keep seeing in every crowd shot?”

Others, too, longed to know why the icy duo were in every single shot of the crowd. Who were they? Why was their hair gray? What’s up with their outfits? Are you seriously telling me that’s not the Chainsmokers?

Who are those two ghostly white boys with grey hair I keep seeing in every crowd shot? #GRAMMYs — Kyle Monda (@hi_its_kyle) February 11, 2019

Who the fuck are the ice twins? pic.twitter.com/zudNvYKVnC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 11, 2019

Maybe they were from the past? Lost extras from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey? Did a hair dye brand try to pull a Fiji Water Girl and strategically place two people who used their platinum blonde kit on the carpet?

Those two dudes... 3rd row, with the white hair, silver leather outfits, visiting from a 90s movie about the future... have literally never heard of Dolly Parton #GRAMMYs — Priya Tiwari Mahfooz (@Verified_PT) February 11, 2019

But they’re actually none of those things! The Chainsmokers were not even at the Grammys this year, and as far as I know, time travel still doesn’t exist. The twins are not product placement either — they’re actually a musical duo known as Grey. Grey is nominated for two Grammys for their role in creating “The Middle,” along with Zedd and Maren Morris. Their real names are Kyle and Michael Trewartha. Another mystery solved.