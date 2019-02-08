NYU Students Collaborated on This Major Fashion Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Woolrich

Following its collaboration with Ms. Lauryn Hill last season, Woolrich has now turned to more fledgling creative talents.

For its spring 2019 campaign, the 180-something-year-old outerwear brand enlisted students from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts to collaborate across the disciplines of film, drama, dance, music, and photography.

Shot in New York City by photographer Jack Davison, with styling by Interview magazine’s Mel Ottenberg, the campaign features students wearing both Woolrich’s new collection and NYU brand clothing. It seems high-fashion merch has finally reached higher education.

“It was an honor to work with NYU Tisch,” said Andrea Cané, Woolrich creative director. “Showcasing the next class of visionary artists in this series of images and short videos will immortalize their talent for generations to come.”

In addition to the campaign, Woolrich has also provided a grant to the NYU Tisch Future Artists program, which is a free 14-week immersive experience for high-school students who “lack access to arts education, qualify for financial aid, and are traditionally underrepresented in the industry.”

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign — and meet some wide-eyed college students — below.

