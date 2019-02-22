Zendaya’s Face Has a New Job

Zendaya. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Áme Jewelry

At 22 years old, Zendaya is doing a lot of impressive things including designing a capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, singing well in general, being wise in general, making me want to watch those Spider-Man reboots she stars in, and as of yesterday, becoming a new face of Lancôme.

As the brand’s youngest ambassadress, she will be joining a team that includes Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Isabella Rossellini, Penelope Cruz, Lily Collins, Lupita Nyong’o, and Taylor Hill. The latter two welcomed Zendaya into the fold alongside Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme global brand president.

“We look forward to a joyous future with Zendaya, whose charisma, influence in film, music and fashion is undoubted,” Lehmann said in a release. “Zendaya brings a youthful and a unique approach to beauty that perfectly complements Lancôme’s vision and creativity.”

To get familiar with said approach, brush up on some of Zendaya’s beauty tutorials and head over to Lancôme’s official Instagram account for a fun, two-row Zendaya grid featuring an excellent smoky eye she probably created herself.