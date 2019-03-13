Oh My God, a Woman Forgot Her Baby in the Airport

Photo: TommyTang/Getty Images

A plane was forced to turn around after a woman realized that she had accidentally left her baby in the airport.

Before you worry, well, don’t — the baby is fine. According to Dubai-based Gulf News, the Saudi mother came to the terrifying realization soon after her Malaysia-bound flight took off from Saudia Arabia over the weekend, and promptly notified some of the crew members, who then rushed to speak to the pilot. And, comprehending that the woman had forgotten much more than, say, a coat or camera bag, the pilot made the rare request to turn the plane back around.

“May God be with us. Can we come back [to King Abdulaziz International Airport]?” he asked air traffickers, as captured by a video that has since gone viral. Unfamiliar with the correct protocol for the specific type of emergency, the traffickers were apparently stunned by the request, compelling the pilot to repeat himself: “We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight.”

“This is totally a new one for us!” the air traffickers can be heard saying in the video before giving the pilot permission to make a quick U-turn back to the airport in Jeddah, where the woman joyously reunited with her baby in the boarding area before presumably reboarding the plane — this time, with all of her belongings.

Well … the trip can only go up from here!