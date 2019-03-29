‘Disgraced’ Director Exiled to Lavish Parisian Birthday Party

Brett Ratner. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Remember when people were worried that powerful, prominent men accused of sexual misconduct would find their lives in irreparable ruin? Anyway, happy birthday to disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner, who thew himself an extravagant party in Paris to mark the occasion.

According to “Page Six,” Ratner held a luxurious 50th birthday fête last night, the invitations for which prominently featured a painting of his face. While there’s nothing intrinsically wrong with a person “celebrating his birthday with family and friends,” as a Ratner representative noted, the whole extravaganza indicates that Ratner’s ego and lifestyle have changed little in the wake of Ellen Page accusing him of publicly outing her when she was 18, Olivia Munn alleging that he masturbated in front of her without her consent, and at least six others claiming that he sexually assaulted and harassed them.

In the near year-and-a-half since, Ratner has faced a handful of professional repercussions: Warner Bros. cut ties with him, and he was kicked off of funding Wonder Woman. Despite all that, though, he seems like he’s doing just fine. He’s reportedly flown everywhere from Miami to Cannes to stay in luxurious resorts and party, and just earlier this year, he partied on a $590 million St. Barts megayacht with fellow accused sexual assaulter Les Moonves.

Following the accusations against him in 2017, Ratner said through his lawyer that he “vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him,” and went on to dismiss the #MeToo movement as a “media frenzy.” He has, obviously, not issued an apology.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.