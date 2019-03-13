What’s Going on With the Rumors That A-Rod Is Cheating on J.Lo?

J.Lo and A-Rod. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Just 24 hours after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement, the bliss was disrupted by Rodriguez’s fellow former New York Yankee, Jose Canseco, who accused A-Rod of cheating — with Canseco’s own ex-wife, Jessica Canseco.

In a series of tweets, he addressed Rodriguez, telling him to “stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” claiming that he was with Jessica when she received a call from Rodriguez, and challenging Rodriguez to “a boxing match or an MMA match.” He also tweeted his phone number at J.Lo, in case she wants “to know the truth.”

Now, Jessica Canseco is speaking out and denying the allegations. On Wednesday, she tweeted, “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!”

“I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5,” she wrote. “I certainly did not sleep with him.”

She went on to say that she is “friendly with both [A-Rod] and Jennifer,” and, “As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.”

Sounds like the divorce wasn’t exactly amicable.

Neither J.Lo nor A-Rod have publicly responded to the allegations, though for what it’s worth, J.Lo is rumored to be shrugging them off. A source told Us Weekly that she “trusts” A-Rod and is ignoring the “noise.”

“She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” the source said. “She trusts him and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

