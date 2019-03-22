Why Are So Many Grown Men Obsessed With AOC?

Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Since winning her primary and taking office, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been the subject of ongoing coverage at Fox News, over everything from her financial situation to her pronunciation of her own name, and suggestions that she’s a “Manchurian candidate.”

On Thursday, she addressed Fox’s relentless fixation on her during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night, after he asked if she was surprised by the speed at which the network has shifted all of its attention to her.

“A group of people that seem to have an obsession with you is our friends over at Fox News,” Meyers said.

“I mean, it’s weird,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Like, why are so many grown men just obsessed with this 29-year-old?”

Still, she said, “No, but I think it’s really funny, and the conspiracy theories are great.”

However, thanks to Fox News, she said, her fellow members of Congress hear plenty of rumors about her that she (worryingly) has to debunk.

“Well, it is funny because one of the side effects of this Fox News lunacy is that other actual members of Congress believe it, and see it uncritically,” she said. “And so I was on the [House] floor once and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Is it true that you got ten million dollars from Netflix?’ and I’m like, ‘No … what else do you not know! This is concerning!’”

If Fox News’ recent behavior is anything to go by, their obsession won’t be over anytime soon … but at least she has a sense of humor about it!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.