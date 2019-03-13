Coming of Age at a South African Prom

Khanyi lives in Phillipi, Cape Town. Photo: Alice Mann

In her new photo series “Khanyi’s Dance,” the photographer Alice Mann documents the life and coming of age of a teenage girl in Cape Town, South Africa. She focuses on Khanyi’s “matric ball,” or prom night, which is a rite of passage for many South African teenagers.

“For these students, attending the matric ball represents a huge achievement,” Mann explained. “While the night allows them a chance to feel glamorous, and socialize with their friends and teachers, it also signifies their success in reaching their final year of school, and of having overcome odds stacked against them to do so.”

Mann was born and raised in South Africa and won the 2018 Taylor Wessing photographic portrait prize. She lives in South Africa and London. “Khanyi has so much natural confidence and grace,” she said. Keep scrolling to see her full portfolio, from getting ready for school to taking photos at the prom with her friends.

Khanyi in her bedroom. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi with her mother, who encouraged her to go to the dance because she went at Khanyi’s age. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi with her mother and stepfather. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi with one of her best friends, Yamkela Gaqelo, who wasn’t able to attend the dance because of the cost of tickets and a dress. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

The main quad at Khanyi’s school. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Mann said that attending the matric ball is considered a major achievement for Khanyi and her peers, due to the social and economic challenges that some of the students face. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi’s high school has a high graduation rate, according to Mann — one result of the strong relationships between students and their teachers. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi took many screenshots on her phone while planning her outfit for the ball. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Her school uniform. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi’s matric ball dress was made by a woman named Rasheeda, pictured here, using a picture and measurements sent by Khanyi’s mother. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

At a salon in Cape Town, Khanyi’s mother scheduled hair, nail, and eyelash appointments. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

She applies a last touch of makeup at home before leaving. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi posing for pictures in her living room before leaving for the dance. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi being seen off to the dance by friends and family from the community. She told Mann it made her feel like a celebrity. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi with her friend Azasakhe Manxeba. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi’s boyfriend couldn’t attend the dance, so she spent most of the night hanging out with her friend Athi Pike. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann

Khanyi and Athi. Photo: Alice Mann/INSTITUTE/© Alice Mann