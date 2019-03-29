Alyssa Milano. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano has penned a letter to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and governor Brian Kemp—signed by dozens of Hollywood stars—promising to fight filming in Georgia if the controversial “fetal heartbeat” anti-abortion bill. The bill would ban abortion after 6 weeks, except if pregnancy threatens the abortion seeker’s life or in the case of rape or incest. If it is a case of rape or incest, the abortion seeker must provide a police report to that effect. “This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional,” the letter reads. “We can’t imagine being elected officials who had to say to their constituents ‘I enacted a law that was so evil, it chased billions of dollars out of our state’s economy.’” The letter was published by Deadline and signed by such actors as Uzo Aduba, Christina Applegate, Alec Baldwin, Patton Oswalt, Colin Hanks, Alia Shawkat, Bradley Whitford, and Gabrielle Union.

