Amal Clooney Wore One of Her Best Gowns Yet at the Palace

Amal and George Clooney at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amal Clooney always looks impeccably stylish, but on Tuesday night, the international human rights attorney stepped out for a dinner at Buckingham Palace wearing what might just be one of her best gowns yet.

At the dinner for the Prince’s Trust Group — Prince Charles’s youth charity — Amal made the palace look like the Oscars while wearing a stunning white gown from Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland. The glamorous dress — from the designer’s spring 2007 collection — features an asymmetrical cape that cascades down the right arm, as well as gold beading on the left arm, per E! News. The attorney paired it with a metallic clutch as well as her husband, George Clooney.

The activist couple weren’t the only famous people in attendance at the dinner, of course: Prince Charles was there — and he was photographed joking around with the Clooneys — as were Hollywood stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Josh Hartnett, and others.

Amal and George Clooney with Prince Charles. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Clooneys hanging out with British royals. The couple famously attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding back in May. Since then, it’s been reported that the Clooneys hosted the Sussexes at their house in Lake Como, Italy. Amal was also photographed attending (and allegedly also co-hosting) Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in New York City in February, and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly flew back to the U.K. with Amal and her children with George — twins Ella and Alexander, 1 — after the bash.

Love it when Hollywood royalty hangs out with actual royalty.

