Here’s What Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Kids Look Like Now

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids don’t really show up at red carpet events all too often, but last night, (part of) the family made a rare public appearance. Jolie went to the premiere of the live-action Dumbo movie in Los Angeles, accompanied by four of her very well-dressed youngest children: 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. (Her two eldest children, 17-year-old Maddox, and 15-year-old Pax, didn’t seem to be in attendance.)

Jolie doesn’t have a role in Dumbo, but she is in the Maleficent sequel and therefore is presumably attending in support of the Disney family. Plus, if you’re going to take your kids to see a movie, the latest rendition of a tear-jerker about a Disney elephant seems like the way to go.

Since the Jolie-Pitt kids don’t make too many public appearances, it is, frankly, a little jarring to me to realize that at least one of them is almost a full-blown adult now. Jolie has reportedly taken Maddox (who, by the way, has an executive-producer credit on Jolie’s Netflix movie) to tour colleges in South Korea, and the two were spotted on a tour of the NYU campus last month.

Jolie and her kids have also been attending more red carpet events together (sans Pitt) recently. Last month, she and all six of her children stepped out for a special early screening of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. And less than a week before that, she and four of her kids went to the premiere of the documentary Serendipity, which Jolie also executive-produced.

