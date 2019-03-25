Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Unnervingly Cordial Exes

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Photo: Getty Images

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, once one of the best couples in the Hollywood Chris universe, sadly announced in 2017 that they were getting divorced. But since then, the exes have seemed to have transitioned to a relatively nice relationship; she moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger last year. Everything seems to be chill.

Now, Faris has revealed the thoughtful way Pratt let him know he was planning on popping the question, before he actually proposed.

During an interview on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, Faris said, “Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [our son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?”

She continued, per “Page Six”:

“So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

“Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love,” Faris continued, “And I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”

Genuinely cordial exes! How nice.

