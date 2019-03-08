This Model’s Lip Kit Sold Out in 3 Hours

Photo: Courtesy of Revlon

Apparently everyone loves a good lip kit. So much so that the new Ashley Graham one sold out in just three hours. Three hours! If you still want one, though, don’t worry: they’ve already been restocked. Phew.

Graham was named an ambassador for Revlon last year, and she partnered with the brand for her debut lip kit. The limited edition Never Enough Worship Lip Kit is an ode to the classic Revlon red. The kit includes a bright red Super Lustrous Lipstick (In Your Dreams) and ColorStay Lip Liner in Beyond Beautiful, as well as a shiny, ruby red Super Lustrous Lipgloss (“Fiercely Fab.”) The packaging of the lipstick and lip gloss include sparkly, metallic black cases with Graham’s signature on the caps.

The trio of products can be used on their own, or layered together to create whatever lip look you’re going for on a particular day. The lip kit is available on Amazon, and will also be available at Target beginning March 10, so you can get it while it’s (red) hot.

