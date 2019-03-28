There’s Now a CBD Sheet Mask

Photo: Courtesy of Beboe

If you break out when you’re stressed out, then maybe the solution is to get your skin to chill out. That’s part of the reasoning behind cult-favorite cannabis brand Beboe’s just-launched CBD-infused skin-care line, touted by the brand’s Wellness Advisor, Cameron Diaz.

First, a quick cannabis 101 refresher: CBD (cannabidiol) is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis. Unlike its friend THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD does not have psychoactive properties. The health benefits of CBD are still being assessed, but it is gaining a lot of momentum in the wellness community as a potentially great resource for managing anxiety; it’s beginning to be used in beauty and skin-care products, too. Beboe aims to harness the calming, anti-inflammatory properties of CBD with their new skin-care line

Called Beboe Therapies, the new line is available exclusively from Barneys online, beginning March 28. There are two products, a serum and a sheet mask. Both have been formulated with batch-tested CBD oil to ensure potency and purity. The claim is that the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD will “calm” skin and lead to better cell regeneration, therefore improving skin tone and texture over time. Both products are vegan and paraben-free, and are further proof that good skin doesn’t necessarily require … high maintenance.

