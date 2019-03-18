Net-a-Porter’s Surprise Designer Sale Is Full of Stylish Spring Clothes

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Today, in a move we doubt anyone was expecting, Net-a-Porter announced a surprise flash sale. By using code “NETAPORTER15” at checkout, shoppers can take off 15 percent off their entire purchase. According to the fine print, the sale is valid for a limited time only and includes an expansive selection of items from their seasonal edit. It includes everything from beauty products to handbags to shoes and clothing. The discount isn’t huge but it’s a good chance to get a deal on stuff that’s not normally marked down yet.

If you’re looking for new spring clothes, there are dresses by favorites like Rixo and Rejina Pyo plus tops in every cheerful pastel shade imaginable like Theory’s mint linen blazer and Rosetta Getty’s dramatic powder blue top. Scroll below to shop our favorite picks.

