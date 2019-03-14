Beto O’Rourke’s Candidacy Is Already Making Women Uneasy

Beto O’Rourke. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

After months of speculation, on Thursday morning Beto O’Rourke formally declared that he is running for president in 2020. The former Texas Democratic representative announced in an official video that he promises to run “a positive campaign … to bring out the very best in every single one of us.”

But as charismatic as O’Rourke may be, his candidacy already seems to be drawing anxieties and misgivings from women, for multiple reasons. One of those has to do with the announcement video itself, in which his wife, Amy, sits beside him on a couch, doing not much more than simply gazing at him in a show of support.

Honest question: why did he make his wife sit silently next to him for the entirety of this video https://t.co/o9XsOjSN3t — Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) March 14, 2019

i am so sick of wives being forced to silently gaze!!! why even include her? ?? when i run for president my husband will be in the background feeding our cats https://t.co/UdsqCKzK6U — Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) March 14, 2019

But another big reason is that O’Rourke’s candidacy appears to highlight, among other things, the contradiction between the way male and female candidates are treated and covered by media.

People have noted, in particular, an exchange between O’Rourke and his son that appeared in a Vanity Fair profile published a day before his announcement that’s raising some questions over the way fatherhood might be covered in media during a presidential campaign, versus how motherhood is covered. Some seemed to speculate that a mother would have received a lot more criticism if she ran for president after having a discussion like this with her child.

It's going to be really interesting to see how the dad of young children is covered. Someone else tweeted this (sorry, don't remember who!) but it's hard to imagine the below exchange not being a SUPER big deal for a female candidate pic.twitter.com/T27lC5p1Hv — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 14, 2019

"Mom, if you run for president..." https://t.co/OuKtzdiaxw — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 13, 2019

That is of course, not to mention the stark contrast between the ways the media has presented O’Rourke’s persona as charming and magnetic and the ways some of those same outlets have covered Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, which often focus on doubts about her “likability.”

2 candidates, same mag. 1 is a 2nd term senator with detailed policy proposals that have driven the substantive side of the 2020 primary conversation, the other just lost a Senate race to a guy everybody hates. What else is different about them?? Hm gonna need a thinking cap pic.twitter.com/JngsGo7OTi — Erin USC Sailing Recruit Ryan (@morninggloria) March 13, 2019

All in all, the issue isn’t necessarily O’Rourke himself — but the systems that lift him up while at the same time, not allowing women that same support. His solo road trip through rural America, for example, which preceded his announcement, has been called out as a privilege that only a male candidate could have without vast amounts of blowback.

Either way, 2020 is shaping up to be an interesting (and crowded) race.