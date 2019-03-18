Beto Simply Cannot Stay Off the Countertop

Beto O’Rourke. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Folks, he’s back at it — 2020 candidate and six-foot-four man Beto O’Rourke has once again climbed up onto a café counter, as in a surface on which people eat food and drink beverages, to address an audience.

For what feels like the tenth time in recent memory, the “punk” presidential candidate climbed onto a counter on Monday. This particular one was at Narrow Way Cafe in Detroit, Michigan, where he presumably talked to the room about his platform, whatever that may be. As to why he does this, it’s unclear; it’s especially perplexing when you consider how much sheer bafflement he has drawn on social media for the habit.

what is happening here pic.twitter.com/JAQuntcSo4 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 18, 2019

Though we may not know much about what inspires O’Rourke’s actions, we do know one thing for certain: He really can’t stay off the damn counter. And seeing as we’re still more than a year and a half out from the presidential election, regardless of how far he goes, we can know that the future contains an interminable number of opportunities for him to clamber up on the functional, central surface of a restaurant or coffee shop with his shoes on.

Some incidents from the past few days:

Beto O'Rourke stood on the counter to address and answer questions from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/taDzAfN9lI — Western Courier (@WesternCourier) March 14, 2019

Even when Beto O’Rourke really doesn’t need to stand on a counter to be seen and heard, he still jumps up on the counter. (Photo from yesterday in Mount Vernon, Iowa.) pic.twitter.com/M52y7bGTWd — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) March 16, 2019

Beto O’Rourke is now standing on a counter at Beancounter Coffeehouse in Burlington, IA pic.twitter.com/OeErABaTLx — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) March 14, 2019

This is going to get these restaurants a visit from the Health Department!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.