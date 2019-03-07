I Guess This Is How Billionaires Express Their Love?

The luxury 432 Park Avenue building is on the far right. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While you may assume that billionaires best profess their emotions through texts (remember “I love you, alive girl”?), it turns out the extremely rich will also show someone they love them in an entirely different way: with a portrait installation of on the side of Manhattan’s tallest building — that they once fought with their ex over, naturally — featuring giant images of their faces.

On Wednesday, “Page Six” brought us the love story of billionaire developer Harry Macklowe and Patricia Landeau, whom he’s marrying on Thursday. Per the gossip column, Macklowe recently had a highly contentious divorce from his now ex-wife Linda after 58 years of marriage. (At one point during their divorce proceedings, he reportedly joked that he offered Linda half of his $2 billion “just to go away,” “Page Six” notes).

During the divorce, the couple reportedly fought over, among other things, adjoining apartments at 432 Park Avenue, the Midtown building he developed that has been deemed the tallest in the Western hemisphere. And that, of course, is the precise location of the new, giant mural erected in honor of Macklowe’s impending marriage to Landeau.

The installation is a portrait of the happy couple, and it measures 42 feet by 24 feet, which is tall. You can take a look at the polyester-mesh installation here. The billionaire told the New York Post, “Our smiling faces will be on a building that I built — and I am proud of my wife, my life, my friends and colleagues.” He added, “It gives me a great thrill” to “share this moment of joy and happiness.”

Billionaire love really is something else …