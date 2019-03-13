How to Get the Perfect Dark ’90s Lip

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Have we mentioned the ‘90s are back? Because the ‘90s are back. Brands are making updated versions of everything from the decade’s square-toed sandals to its baggy wide-legged jeans. Also making a return is dark lipstick of the sort once seen on Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lopez. The deep brownish-reddish-burgundy shade is tricky, though — it can turn patchy and dry-looking, especially if you want a super matte finish. That’s why I’ve become obsessed with Burberry’s Beauty Full Kisses lipstick in oxblood. It’s packed with color, but it’s also moisturizing.

For a brand that’s known for its no-makeup makeup, a shade as dramatic and vampy as oxblood seems like an unusual choice, but the color is surprisingly versatile. One swipe of the lipstick, and it’s a light stain that brightens up my face. A few more swipes, and it turns deeper, more akin to my favorite dark shade: Lipstick Queen’s Velvet Rope in Black Tie.

But what really sold me is in the added moisture — it’s not quite a gloss, but it adds enough hydration that the color doesn’t flake off in weird chunks. It wears nicely, even after a 16-hour day running around for fashion week. I love how it looks on me, but it’s equally flattering on a lot of different women — I’ve had friends of varying skin tones ask to borrow it over the course of the last few weeks because they loved it so much.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.