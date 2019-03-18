Everlane Just Released the Perfect Loafer

always shopping

Everlane Released the Perfect Loafer

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailer.

Everlane knows you can’t resist a new drop and today they released a new shoe. Expanding on their Day collection, which already includes a boot, a heel and another more casual flat, the brand added a classic, extremely comfortable loafer.

Like everything else in the collection, the loafer is made from a buttery soft leather. Add to that a cushioned sole and an an elastic back (so you can easily slip it off and on) and you have a shoe that you can wear for 16 hours. The loafer comes in five colors: black, white, caramel, pale yellow, and dark rose. At $155, it’ll be the flat shoe you’ll want to wear all spring long.

Scroll ahead to shop all the colors.

