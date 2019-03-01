See Moncler’s Collaboration With Queen of Weird Simone Rocha

Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

It’s hard to imagine on a gray day like this, but spring will be here soon, and Moncler is ready for it. As part of its Genius Project, a series of collaborations with creative people across the fashion world, the Italian brand has partnered with London-based designer Simone Rocha on spring outerwear.

The collection, called 4 Moncler Simone Rocha, is available today. It takes Moncler’s functional sensibility and makes it feel ultra-feminine and couture. While Moncler is known for its puffer coats, the Rocha collection actually includes more floral PVC raincoats embroidered with flowers than puffers. It also features T-shirts, skirts, pants, and sweaters, all stylized with romantic ruffles. Prices range from $360 to $2,700 since it is Moncler and Simone Rocha after all. See more below and shop the collection here.