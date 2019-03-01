Can Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’s Friendship Survive?

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On Friday, Jordyn Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, to share “her truth.” Jordyn, who allegedly hooked up with her best friend’s sister’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has been exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner family after nearly a decade of friendship, but was there to set the record straight. She told Jada that she takes responsibility for her part of the story — which we learned was her being drunk and staying at Khloé’s boyfriend’s house until the sun came up — but denied the allegations that anything truly untoward happened. Apparently, Tristan kissed her on the lips (no tongue) as she walked out the door, stunned. “Attach me to a lie detector,” she said to Jada. “I need the people involved to know that I’m telling the truth. I’m not asking people to like me. I’m not asking you to forgive me overnight. I’m just asking you to hear me and feel me.”

Here I will remind you that Kylie’s friend circle is small. Around 2017 she began unfollowing all of her high-school friends on Instagram because seeing photos of them leading normal lives and attending prom made her “sad.” It turns out, it’s hard to maintain relationships with high-school friends while growing a lip-kit empire. As she whittled down her friend circle, Kylie remained attached to a small number of people, including Jordyn, who became like family to the whole Kardashian clan. Jordyn lived in Kylie’s guest home, drove Kylie’s cars, and traveled across the globe with Kylie, sticking by her side for almost a decade, mostly without incident. But now, as we’re left to parse just how deep a betrayal this actually was, we are have to question whether or not Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship can survive.

I must admit, I’m a bit worried about this! Apart from her glam team and assistant Victoria Villarroel (who has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram), Kylie does not appear to have very many non-family, non-famous friends. What will happen when she has no (relatively) normal people around?

“You do understand that from her point of view, somebody who has embraced you like a sister, that this could be a really, really tough one to swallow even in understanding exactly what happened?” Jada, a sage, asked during the interview. But Kylie has endured friend dramas before, so I looked back at her past friend-breakups to see if Jordyn might be able to get herself out of the woods.

PIA MIA

Singer and former professional friend Princess Pia Mia, as she’s often called, has been in the Kardashian orbit for at least six years. In 2013, surrounded by Kardashians and Jenners, Hailey Baldwin, Drake, and Kanye West, Pia caught our attention with a short clip of herself singing a Drake song to Drake. Kim Kardashian West posted the clip onto the now defunct video-sharing app Keek, and everyone applauded the young singer for having the guts to sing “Just Hold on We’re Going Home,” to Drake and her ability to get Kanye to enjoy himself (he’s seen laughing and smiling in awe throughout the short clip). From then on, Pia Mia, was all but surgically attached to Kylie. For two years the best friends walked around Los Angeles, sang with and to one another on Snapchat, and appeared together on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She went everywhere with Kylie … and then she didn’t.

By the end of 2015, fans had picked up on her absence from Kylie’s social media or paparazzi pics, leaving them wondering why the singer and the budding cosmetics mogul fell out of friendship. The answer is not cut and dry, but their “feud” may have something to do with more romance rumors among Kylie’s friends and family.

Though Pia denies ever having any working or romantic relationship with him, rumors circulated that she and Kanye West were having an affair. In 2014, Radar reported that the then 17-year-old was working on music and sleeping with Kanye. However, Pia later told theFix, “I actually haven’t been working with Kanye … I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m friends with Kanye … But we know each other, yeah.”

Still, when the trailer for Cameron Diaz’s movie The Other Woman was released that year, Pia posted it with the caption, “@TheOtherWomanMovie trailer … story of my life. Guna be so hilarious! #OtherWoman #sp”. Hmm.

For about a year more she and Kylie continued their friendship, but from 2015–2017 the pair weren’t seen together in public. Talks of their friendship ending flooded various corners of the internet, but an eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed that in late 2016, Kylie was lip syncing to a Pia song. So, maybe there wasn’t any bad blood after all. The two are definitely not as close as they once were, but Kylie, Kendall, and Jordyn all follow Pia on Instagram, so there’s still some love there.

View this post on Instagram nobu A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 24, 2015 at 9:18pm PDT

JUSTINE SKYE

Like Pia Mia, Justine Skye is a singer and Kylie Jenner friend from the recent past. But, unlike Pia, there doesn’t seem to be much room for reconciliation between the two pals. Neither woman has really spoken on why exactly their friendship fell apart, but I’ve got some ideas.

In 2014, Justine became friends with both Kylie and Kendall after moving to L.A. to pursue music. The Jenner’s were introduced to Justine by Willow Smith, who is also a mutual of Jordyn and the Kar-Jenner clan. And, in 2015, she described the Jenners as her “best friends.” Over the next few years, Justine went on vacation with the sisters, partied with them, and modeled for Kylie Cosmetics.

All was well, until all became extremely unwell and rarely discussed. In 2017 Justine was rumored to be dating Travis Scott and though she nor Travis ever confirmed, MediaTakeOut dug up a video in which Justine speaks very highly of Travis. She says, “He’s been really dope, he’s a dope musician, he’s an amazing artist, rapper producer. So, we vibe, we kick it, great energy,” and when asked to confirm or deny she coyly says “no confirmation.” MediaTakeOut claims that there were only weeks between Justine and Travis’s split and Kylie and Travis’s initial courtship in April 2017.

This photo with Jordyn and Justine, captioned “My lil babies 💜” was the last of Justine on Kylie’s social.

In 2018 when confronted with the idea that she and Kylie had a falling out over Travis, Justine told “The Breakfast Club” that she and Kylie were friends “back in the day … this was about, like, four years ago, I guess … and then we weren’t. Things happen.” She added, “you grow up and you go on different paths.”

Their paths aren’t that different though. Justine is still great friends with Kendall and even planned her surprise birthday party last year.

Pia and Justine played smaller roles in Kylie’s life, so their falling out over less high-profile incidents should have been a lesson for Jordy. Pia and Justine never caused Kylie to have to consider whether to stand up for her family or best friend. It’s reported that when the news of Tristan and Jordyn broke, Kylie was in denial at defended her friend first. She seriously could not wrap her head around the idea of a betrayal of such epic proportions.

Kylie has turned to her partner, Travis Scott, who has tried to stay as far away from the Jordyn drama as possible. TMZ reports that while he’s lent an ear to Kylie, he’s also not offering any opinions because he doesn’t have that strong an allegiance to either Jordyn or Kylie’s family. And, as it turns out, he may not even have that strong an allegiance to Kylie. TMZ is also reporting he’s just been accused of cheating on Kylie … by Kylie.

If only she had a best friend to lean on now.

