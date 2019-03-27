Cardi B Explains Her Claims That She Drugged and Robbed Men

Photo: Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Today Cardi B took to Instagram to contextualize and express regret for claims she made in a video from three years ago. In the resurface Instagram live video, the rapper claims that during her days as a stripper she lured men to hotel rooms for sex but then drugged them and robbed them instead. “I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are,” she wrote in a note posted to Instagram. And it’s true, she’s hardly the first rapper to have a criminal past, or present, for that matter. “There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive,” she wrote. “I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.” Meanwhile, the movie Cardi will soon star in that is basically this, but more, has just begun filming in NYC.