Cardi B Will Make Her Feature Film Debut in Stripper Saga Hustlers

Yes it pleases me! Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

How could you make a movie about New York strippers without New York’s most visible stripper? Per Deadline, Cardi B has joined the cast of Hustlers, the Constance Wu–Jennifer Lopez stripper saga from STX. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl have also joined the cast. (Mette Towley and Trace Lysette are in talks to join, too.) Lorene Scafaria will write and direct the movie about an intrepid group of strippers who scam their Wall Street clients out of their cash.

Hustlers is based on a 2016 New York story written by Jessica Pressler. The shoot will begin on March 22 in New York, because where else?