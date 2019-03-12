The Most Bizarre Details From the College Cheating Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Photo: Getty Images

Today, in news items that sound like Mad Libs but aren’t, because this is simply the reality we inhabit now: Nearly 50 people have been charged with taking part in a nationwide college admissions cheating plot, including, uh … actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Justice Department officials said in a press conference in Boston on Tuesday that the case is the biggest college admissions scandal they’ve ever prosecuted. In addition to Huffman and Aunt Becky, dozens of high-powered executives also allegedly took part in the scheme, paying up to $6 million to assure their children’s acceptance to competitive universities like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, and the University of Southern California.

The operation was reportedly run by a man who created a for-profit (duh) college admissions company based in Newport Beach, California, and began around 2011. According to Justice officials, parents would pay a predetermined amount of money that would go to either bribing SAT or ACT administrators into letting them alter students’ test scores (in some cases by having someone pose as the student and take the test, in other cases by correcting the students’ answers after they finish) or, it would go to bribing college athletic coaches, who would allegedly create a fake profile of the student as an athlete, regardless of their athletic ability.

While the whole story makes me feel like I’ve taken a big, heady whiff of glue, here are some of the most bizarre details so far:

Huffman seemingly shows preferential treatment to one daughter, writes “Ruh Ro!”

According to the complaint, Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy (for reasons that remain unclear, he has not yet been charged) “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Hm, is it more upsetting to find out your mother is facing federal charges for cheating to get you into college, or more upsetting to find out that your mother is facing federal charges for cheating to get your sister into college, and not you?

She also used the phrase “Ruh Ro!” in an email.

“Ruh Ro! Looks like [my daughter’s high school] wants to provide own proctor.” — Felicity Huffman, allegedly. pic.twitter.com/QL4tNmvW1l — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 12, 2019

The company allegedly Photoshopped students’ faces onto athletes’ bodies.

Man I am dying at the detail in this college admissions cheating scandal that they photoshopped the kids' faces onto actual athletes' bodies to submit pics to schools pic.twitter.com/gNEIjpsUA2 — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) March 12, 2019

Ahahhahah.

They mocked up water polo pics after buying equipment on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/YPwzJe92m3 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 12, 2019

Hahahahahahahhahahah.

After all that, Laughin’s daughter apparently doesn’t even care about school in the first place.

Laughin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team,” though neither of their two daughters participated in crew. It seems to have been sort of a waste of money, though, since one daughter, Olivia Gianulli, a beauty vlogger who goes by Olivia Jane, was criticized this summer for saying in a video that she doesn’t know “how much of school I’m gonna attend,” as Yahoo! reports.

She explained in a video that the first week of school she would be in Fiji for a shoot, and doing all this traveling for work, “but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying. I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

We will continue to update this post as more details emerge.

