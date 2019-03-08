The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Well, March is here: in like a lion, out like a lamb, and everyone is dressed to the nines regardless. Whether at a movie premiere in Los Angeles, backstage at Paris Fashion Week, or at a gala in New York, all of the best-est looks this weeks took on a clear and confident stance. Billy Porter, of course, looks amazing in a witchy hat, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely’s fancy pajamas take “comfy chic” to a whole new level. Janelle Monáe channeled a cherished Disney character, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a blast in a very smart suit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
The Coolest “Cool Dad” Look: Giambattista Valli and Best Deconstructed Aladdin Look: Janelle Monáe
Backstage during the Giambattista Valli show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
The Bedazzled Jean Jacket Your 11-Year-Old Self Could Only Dream Of: Hana Cross
At the Miu Miu dinner and after party held at the Raspoutine Club in Paris, France
The Two Cooler Members of a 5-Person Boy Band: Evan Mock and Myles O’Neal
At the UNIQLO 2019 Collections Celebration at Smogshoppe in Los Angeles, California.
The Best Use of Pink This Side of Valentine’s Day: Tyrah Majors
At the International Women’s Day Dinner held at Le Petit Garden in Los Angeles, California.
The “Fun Cousins” You Only See at Weddings and Funerals: Andrew Rannells, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Marisa Tomei
At the Fleabag opening night party at Bistrot Leo in New York City.
Coolest Lifesavers Cosplay: Mia Moretti
At the DVF Celebration for Ashley Longshore’s curated art collection at the DVF Studio in New York City.
Best Use of Millennial Pink by a Non-Millennial: Jordyn Curet
At the Skechers Foundation 10th Year Celebration Check Presentation at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, California.
When Elpheba Hangs Out With The Lollipop Guild: Billy Porter and Adam Smith
At the Bailey House Gala & Auction at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers in New York City.
The Best “I’m Working From Home Today” Look: Rosie Huntington-Whitely
At the Vital Proteins celebration for the launch of Collagen Water in Irvine, California.