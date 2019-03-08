The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

Well, March is here: in like a lion, out like a lamb, and everyone is dressed to the nines regardless. Whether at a movie premiere in Los Angeles, backstage at Paris Fashion Week, or at a gala in New York, all of the best-est looks this weeks took on a clear and confident stance. Billy Porter, of course, looks amazing in a witchy hat, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely’s fancy pajamas take “comfy chic” to a whole new level. Janelle Monáe channeled a cherished Disney character, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a blast in a very smart suit. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

The Coolest “Cool Dad” Look: Giambattista Valli and Best Deconstructed Aladdin Look: Janelle Monáe

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Backstage during the Giambattista Valli show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

The Bedazzled Jean Jacket Your 11-Year-Old Self Could Only Dream Of: Hana Cross

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

At the Miu Miu dinner and after party held at the Raspoutine Club in Paris, France

The Two Cooler Members of a 5-Person Boy Band: Evan Mock and Myles O’Neal

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for UNIQLO

At the UNIQLO 2019 Collections Celebration at Smogshoppe in Los Angeles, California.

The Best Use of Pink This Side of Valentine’s Day: Tyrah Majors

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

At the International Women’s Day Dinner held at Le Petit Garden in Los Angeles, California.

The “Fun Cousins” You Only See at Weddings and Funerals: Andrew Rannells, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Marisa Tomei

Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

At the Fleabag opening night party at Bistrot Leo in New York City.

Coolest Lifesavers Cosplay: Mia Moretti

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At the DVF Celebration for Ashley Longshore’s curated art collection at the DVF Studio in New York City.

Best Use of Millennial Pink by a Non-Millennial: Jordyn Curet

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

At the Skechers Foundation 10th Year Celebration Check Presentation at Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, California.

When Elpheba Hangs Out With The Lollipop Guild: Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the Bailey House Gala & Auction at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The Best “I’m Working From Home Today” Look: Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

At the Vital Proteins celebration for the launch of Collagen Water in Irvine, California.