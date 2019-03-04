You Can Now Buy Charlize Theron’s Shiny Oscars Lipstick

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Charlize Theron is pretty mesmerizing on any given day of the week, so it’s no wonder that her bright and shiny lipstick turned heads at the Oscars. If you would like to channel this level of glam in your own life, then you will be happy to know that the new Dior Addict Stellar Shine collection is now available.

The collection has 28 different colors, including the shade worn by Theron, #639 Riviera Star. The lipstick is indeed very shiny, which is due to the aloe-balm base plus jojoba oil and beeswax. Together they provide the comfort and ease of application of a lip balm with the color payoff of a lipstick. The overall effect, as seen on Theron, is saturated and shiny without being too glossy. Which, ideally, is everything you probably want in a lipstick, whether you’re headed to the Oscars or just out for happy-hour drinks.

Some of the shade names nod to Christian Dior’s affinity for the cosmos, like peachy-pink “Constellation”, mauvy-pink “Pink Meteor”, and glittery plum “Dior Celestial”. Nearly every different shade of pink you can imagine is available in the collection, and the Dior logo on the packaging is also pink. Elle Woods would certainly approve.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic