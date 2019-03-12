At Last, Jax Taylor Weighs in on the College Cheating Scam

Jax Taylor. Photo: Getty Images

After a morning of deafening silence, Vanderpump Rules star, bartender, and sunglass thief, Jax Taylor, who recently pretended to have pretended to have been an undergrad at UCLA so he could live in the Sigma Nu fraternity house, spoke out about the latest scandal in higher education: the college admissions scandal.

As federal officials announced in Boston this morning, nearly 40 individuals, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged with participating in a college admission cheating scheme, paying up to $6 million to get their children accepted into competitive universities like Yale, Stanford, and Georgetown.

At first, like many of us, Jax wanted clarity:

On the treadmill, can anyone give me the cliff note version of what’s going on? @CNN pic.twitter.com/2mUq9In9EC — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 12, 2019

Then, he expressed surprise:

Then, he correctly noted that Becky (Lori Loughlin) and her husband her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, founder of the Mossimo clothing line (no longer available at a Target near you) are “rich as hell.” He also said that “Felicity’s husband” (actor William H. Macy) is “here” (SXSW, presumably, where Jax has been) doing a panel on Shameless (maybe he was referring to this event?) He then added a thinking emoji, and concluded the case was “interesting”.

But aren’t they both rich as hell, Becky’s husband owns mossimo clothing line, and she does well? Felicity’s husband is here doing a panel on shameless if I am not mistaken. 🤔 interesting. https://t.co/x6hnCGCxyd — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 12, 2019

