How do you look professional without being deadly dull? Each week, the Cut talks to stylish woman with interesting careers for In Her Shoes, and each week, they give us advice about how to adapt trends to make them office-appropriate. One current obsession: Colorful resin hoops. Both Dr. Shereene Idriss and Gagosian Gallery’s Sarah Hoover name-checked Alison Lou’s bright Lucite earrings as a fun, easy addition to a workplace outfit, but there are plenty of other hoops out there in a rainbow of shades. Read on for some of our favorites at all price points.

If You Love Melodramatic Purple

If You’re Nostalgic for the ’90s

Sterling Forever Acrylic Hoop Earrings Baby blue, the shade made famous by Hard Candy’s Sky nail polish, is yet another trend from that era making a comeback. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want Comfortable Hoops

Alison Lou Large Jelly Lucite Hoop Earrings I have this exact pair and they’re so lightweight that I forget that I’m wearing them. In bright red, they’re especially cool. $165 at Moda Operandi Buy

If You’re Dying for a Vacation

Lizzie Fortunato Rome Resin Hoops in Lemon Wearing sunny yellow earrings is almost as good as sipping Limoncello on the Amalfi coast, right? $95 at Need Supply Buy

If You’re a Fan of Neutrals

If You Still Love Pink

& Other Stories Multicoloured Resin Hoops No shame in still wearing the dreamy shade — sometimes you just want pretty things. $19 at & Other Stories Buy

If You Like Memphis Design

If You Want Something Flashy

Roxanne Assoulin All In A Row Medium Enamel Hoop Earrings A smattering of red rhinestones makes these especially fun for a night out. $110 at Moda Operandi Buy

If You’re a Ceramics Fan

Ejing Zhan Scilla resin and gold-plated hoop earrings The curves on this pair have a handmade, tactile look. $225 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You Want to Get a Jump on Fall 2019

Rachel Comey Handle Earrings This exact shade of yellow was a surprising runway trend you can wear now. $125 at Shopbop Buy

If You Want a Hint of Sparkle

BAUBLEBAR Pernille Resin Hoop Earrings Look closely and you’ll see bits of glitter embedded in the resin. $36 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Miss Old Celine

8 Other Reasons Mint Hoop Earrings The swirled marble coupled with the giant silver ball are the sort of sculptural details you’d find back in the Philo days. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re a Minimalist

If You Don’t Want to Look Too Trendy

Farrow Orianne Marble Acetate Earrings The slim navy hoops are classic enough that you won’t feel as if you’re wearing a costume. $54 at Need Supply Buy

