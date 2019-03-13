Did A-Rod Give J.Lo the Best Engagement Ring?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo-Illustration: Getty Images, jlo/Instagram

The big celebrity news this week is: Alex Rodriguez finally proposed to Jennifer Lopez after two years of dating. This is her fifth engagement. No one believes in love more than J.Lo, and I’m glad we all get to celebrate that. The details: Rodriguez proposed this past weekend on the beach in the Bahamas. From the photos the couple shared of the intimate moment, we know that he wore white jeans and sneakers, and she wore a beautiful flowing skirt. But one important questions remains … is the ring better than all the other rings Lopez has received from suitors in the past?

Lucky for us, “Page Six” compiled photos of all five of Lopez’s engagement rings here. Lopez’s most famous engagement ring came from Ben Affleck in the early 2000s — a 6-carat pink diamond sparkler from Harry Winston worth approximately $2.5 million. But she also received rings from (and ultimately got married to) Ojani Noa, Cris Judd (pre-Affleck), and Marc Anthony (post-Affleck). Anthony’s ring was from Harry Winston, too, and at 8.5 carats, it’s the biggest and most expensive of the bunch. How does Rodriguez’s offering compare?

According to “Page Six,” Lopez’s new ring is a truly insane 16 carats and worth about $1.8 million. A source told the gossip site that Rodriguez shopped around for seven months before picking it out. Do you love it?

I don’t know — I think I’m partial to the pink diamond from the Gigli days. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

In other thrilling engagement news, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are starting to talk to reporters about their wedding plans. Pratt told Us Weekly that he and Schwarzenegger plan to get married this year. “A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” he said. “You know, we’ve got a lot to get done.”

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, showed up to the premiere of Superpower Dogs this past weekend and told a reporter from Entertainment Tonight that Pratt is “very involved” in the wedding planning. I want to congratulate the reporter, Lauren Zima, for getting that answer from Schwarzenegger at the very end, because Schwarzenegger seemed to determined to speak only about dogs for the entirety of the interview. You can watch the back-and-forth here:

Schwarzenegger keeps pivoting back to DOGS, specifically RESCUE DOGS, no matter what Zima asks. I have a rescue dog, and I value her more than my own life, and this is still very funny to me. Even when Zima brings up another animal — the lambs that Schwarzenegger and Pratt are raising on their farm — Schwarzenegger is like, Did you know lambs are very much like dogs? It’s very good.

One small blessing from this week:

“Tinsley Mortimer gets flirty with model Bertil Espegren.”

Photo: Getty Images

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This A- list mostly movie actor was out with his girlfriend just long enough to let the paps get their shots, and then he packed it up. The whole thing is just about rehabilitating his image.”

Do you think his plan is working?

Finally, I’ll leave you with a recent YouTube vlog by social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Both parents were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud yesterday for their alleged role in a wide-ranging college bribery scam. According to the indictment, Mossimo “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000” to get Olivia and her sister into USC.

What’s college life like for Olivia? Check out “WEEKLY VLOG: spend time w me at college! (friends, parties, class, etc)” which currently has over 650,000 views. In it, you can see the USC student shop for clothes online, FaceTime a friend, walk across campus to get an acai bowl, debate the pronunciation of “acai,” etc. A document for our times.

Thanks so much for gossipping this week.