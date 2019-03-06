Did Travis Scott Cheat on Kylie Jenner?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

In the midst of last week’s tortured Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama, another cheating scandal started brewing in Calabasas. TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner, now the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire, accused her boyfriend Travis Scott of cheating on her. Scott, who’s currently on tour, canceled one of his shows to fly home to see Jenner and their daughter, Stormi. Then he deleted his Instagram account. So what happened?

According to TMZ, Scott deleted his account to “prove his devotion” to Jenner after she discovered some suspicious messages. “Kylie found a number of what she deemed ‘overly friendly’ DMs between him and several women with whom he’d been chatting,” the gossip site reported yesterday. “We’re told KJ saw the messages as ‘evidence’ to accuse him of cheating.”

That doesn’t sound great. But maybe he didn’t actually meet up with any of the women he was messaging in an overly friendly manner? We can only hope, as Scott has already reactivated his account.

According to E! News, Jenner hasn’t broken up with Scott and is trying to make things work. Apparently Scott’s actions in the wake of the accusations have made Jenner “more confident” in the relationship. “For Travis to cancel a show and then delete his Instagram meant a lot to Kylie,” a source said. Well, good!

One relationship that is still very much on the rocks? Jenner’s friendship with Jordyn Woods, who — as all earth creatures now know — kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party on Valentine’s Day weekend. TMZ reported yesterday that Jenner and Woods have “barely communicated” since the scandal broke.

Ariana Grande might be back together with her ex-boyfriend, Big Sean. The two were spotted in his car together outside a recording studio in L.A. on Thursday. TMZ has some funny photos of the meet-up here (Grande tried to hide her face with her dog).

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Grande and Sean dated from 2014 to 2015, and they reportedly broke up because Sean rapped about Grande’s “billion dollar pussy” in his song “Stay Down.” Guess that’s water under the bridge now. According to Us Weekly, Sean broke up with his most recent girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, in December. Grande has been single since she broke off her engagement to Pete Davidson in October.

Davidson, meanwhile, is getting more, uh, involved with Kate Beckinsale. By now you’ve probably seen this photo, taken at the Rangers game on Sunday:

Photo: JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

(Yes, that’s Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski staring into the middle distance next to them.)

Davidson and Beckinsale were also spotted hanging out at the Waverly Inn on Thursday night and at the SNL after-party at Dos Caminos in the wee hours of Sunday morning. It’s all very convenient, given Beckinsale is currently promoting her new Amazon series, The Widow.

It looks like Davidson’s SNL colleague Lindsay Shookus is officially back together with Ben Affleck. She attended the New York premiere of his new Netflix movie, Triple Frontier, on Sunday. “Ben and Lindsay have picked back up where they left off at this point,” a source told People this week. “He loves to be with her.”

Photo: SplashNews.com

A source close to Shookus added, “They’re obviously back together. She is his number one supporter … They have a wonderful, caring relationship and a healthy lifestyle together.”

Does that healthy lifestyle include getting iced coffee on a regular basis? Yes! Look here. That source was right, it’s like no time has passed at all.

One small blessing from this week:

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained exactly how her relationship with her older producer boyfriend works.

Lala is the one. pic.twitter.com/UuLb6Orlfo — Lara Marie Schoenhals (@LarzMarie) March 5, 2019

Here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“Several people pulling out of parking spaces at the mall were a little upset at the delay caused by the foreign born A- list mostly movie actress and her singer husband. The actress was trying to stage the perfect kiss for a photographer and it took several tries and a good five minutes to get it right.”

If you were stuck in the mall parking lot where this happened, let me know!

Finally, I’ll leave you with this very nice story about Luke Perry.

Thanks so much for gossipping this week. Don’t forget to email me at allie.jones@nymag.com, send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.