Trump Is Somehow Still Mad About McCain’s Funeral

Donald Trump. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Senator John McCain of Arizona passed away at the age of 81 last August, and days later, he was honored during a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. And now, President Donald Trump – who previously mocked McCain for, of all things, being a former prisoner of war – has made it clear that he would like to be thanked for the late senator’s funeral service.

Trump made his surprising-but-then-again-when-you-think-of-it-not-surprising remark about McCain during a Wednesday event at a manufacturing facility in Ohio. Surrounded by tanks and American flags, Trump told the crowd about McCain: “I have to be honest, I’ve never liked him much. Hasn’t been for me.” He then brought up the Steele dossier (you know the one he’s referring to), stating that the late senator received it and “he didn’t call me. He turned it over to the FBI to put me in jeopardy.”

Speaking in Lima, Ohio, President Trump spends minutes continuing his attacks on John McCain: "I have to be honest, I've never liked him much, hasn't been for me. I've really, probably never will" https://t.co/VslGJfM3Bk pic.twitter.com/erik17UFC1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2019

By far the most bizarre part of his rant came later, when Trump expressed clear bitterness about the fact that no one had thanked him for McCain’s funeral, which he wasn’t even invited to.

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve,” he said. “I don’t care about this, I didn’t get, ‘Thank you,’ but that’s okay. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

Trump complains that John McCain did not come back from the dead to thank him for the nice funeral he held for him pic.twitter.com/6ejtB96axp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 20, 2019

And here we thought his Twitter feud with Kellyanne Conway’s husband would be the most bizarre presidential squabble of the day.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.