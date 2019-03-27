Donald Trump Jr. Makes Saddest Cry for His Dad’s Attention to Date

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.’s never-ending quest for his dad’s attention has taken an interesting turn. On Tuesday, Don Jr. posted a meme of his father, President Donald Trump, which isn’t that unexpected for the social media–loving First Son. But as HuffPost points out, the meme happened to be a doctored image done in the style of a Pornhub thumbnail, which, erm, well, to be frank … we really should have seen coming.

The meme in question, shared to Don Jr.’s Instagram Story on Tuesday, seems to show the president of the United States as a thumbnail for a porn video on Pornhub. Under an image of Trump smugly smiling, there’s a caption that reads, “Orange Man Fucks Entire Democratic Party.” In text accompanying the meme, Don Jr. explained, “I had to …,” which, of course, was also accompanied by emojis of a sideways laughing face and flames.

The meme in question. Photo: donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

The meme was shared by Don Jr. two days after Attorney General William Barr claimed in a letter to Congress that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” The president then claimed in a tweet that he had received “total exoneration” from the report.

Don Jr. also posted about the news. Later, after his sister Ivanka Trump tweeted a quote from Abraham Lincoln, he replied, “True but #memes are also quite effective.”

So true.

