Elizabeth Holmes’s Family Breaks Their Silence on Her Voice

If I had to rank my favorite things about Elizabeth Holmes, from least-favorite to most-favorite, it would probably go: defrauding investors (bad); the not-blinking (unsettling); her turtlenecks (fine); her fake wolf (incredible); this picture of her at Burning Man (perfect); her voice (I love it!!!).

The disgraced Theranos founder’s deep, affected baritone — which sounds like the fake adult voice little punk kids use to make prank phone calls to their neighbors — has been cause for much speculation, with people asking questions like, “What?” and “Is she for real?” and also, “Why?” Holmes’s former co-workers have said the voice is fake, telling The Dropout, a podcast about Holmes’s downfall, that she occasionally “fell out of character”, especially after she had been drinking. But now, Holmes’s family denies this, telling TMZ (?) that her voice is naturally low. Per TMZ:

We’re told most people in the fam have low voices, including her grandmother, and Elizabeth will occasionally change her pitch to a higher octave — especially when she gets excited or passionate.

Her family also said that they stand behind Holmes and are supportive despite the allegations of fraud against her.

Following the implosion of her blood-testing company in 2018, Holmes was charged with massive fraud, indicted on nine counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She and Theranos’ former chief operating officer, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani face fines of $250,000, plus restitution, for each charge of fraud and conspiracy, and up to 20 years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.

In conclusion, this entire post has been written in a deep baritone, please go back and read it accordingly.

