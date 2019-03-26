Emily Ratajkowski Defends Her Husband for Not Paying Rent

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A few weeks after Sebastian Bear-McClard was accused of being a rent-dodger and nightmare neighbor, his wife Emily Ratajkowski has spoken up in his defense.

In a series of tweets on Monday, EmRata cleared the air about the neighborhood drama that’s taken over their New York City building — and denied that her husband is as rich (or as young) as reports have stated.

“Husband is 38, not 31,” she wrote. “He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact.”

She then went on to say that Bear-McClard really is a descendent of struggling artists who’s just trying to “fight the good fight” for NYC creatives who have been priced out of their homes … by holding out on rent, presumably.

Husband is 38, not 31. He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact. He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York. I moved in w/... — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019

...him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit. NYC has changed so much and it’s a shame that people... — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019

...who work in creative fields are being moved out of the city. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 25, 2019

Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were living rent-free in their downtown apartment thanks to the Loft Law, which the Post described as a “legal loophole meant to protect struggling artists.”

The building’s landlord told the Post that Bear-McClard hadn’t paid any rent since his lease ended in 2017, and now owes about $120,000. The Loft Law, enacted in 1982, was meant to keep landlords from evicting artists and other low-income residents who live illegally in commercial loft spaces, and it applies to the building that Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski share.

However, Bear-McClard is reportedly worth around $12 million, leaving his neighbors and landlord a little peeved that he apparently has been dodging rent payments.

Not only that, he’s also apparently a nightmare neighbor who blasts music at odd hours of the night, though Ratajkowski did not tweet about those accusations.

