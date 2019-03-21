The Ethical Brazilian Brand I Want to Wear All Spring Has Launched in the U.S.

Photo: Courtesy of Osklen

It’s almost April, so anyone who has suffered through at least an inch of snow is ready to throw their puffer away. Personally, I’m ready to spend a season dressed entirely in light white fabrics that barely graze my body. Luckily for me, an ethical Brazilian brand, Osklen, has just become available in the U.S., and their standard fare is exactly that.

The brand’s motto is, “As Sustainable As Possible, As Soon As Possible,” and they use eco-friendly fabrics like polyester made from recycled plastic bottles (à la Everlane). Even cooler are the Pirarucu leather items, made from a fish skin that would otherwise be thrown away in the food industry. The leather has a unique texture — like an exaggerated snakeskin — that makes it look almost punk. It’s a nice way to balance out the free-flowing silhouettes that Osklen also offers.

As is the case with many ethical labels, Osklen skews expensive. Basics and bikinis are in the $150 range, while printed silk dresses can reach up to $1000. But if you’re looking for a way to build out your summer wardrobe in a way that gives you a cleaner conscience, it’s a good place to start.