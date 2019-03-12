Lori Loughlin. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Arrest warrants for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were delivered on Tuesday following their alleged involvement in a college entrance exam cheating scandal. According to CNN, the women were two of nearly 40 people who were the subject of federal indictment following an extensive FBI investigation named “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was also implicated, and was arrested early on Tuesday morning. Huffman was also arrested on Tuesday, though her husband, William H. Macy, has not been charged in connection to the case. Loughlin, Giannulli, and Huffman are all facing charges of felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Loughlin has not yet been arrested because she is out of the country, according to E! News.

Huffman is accused of spending $15,000 on an organization that allegedly helped her daughter cheat on her SATs. Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team — even though neither daughter rowed crew.

All three were recorded by the FBI on phone calls discussing their plans to alter or lie about their children’s applications. Much of the investigation revolved around a man named William Rick Singer, who ran a for-profit college counseling program, and according to federal prosecutors told employees “who we are … what we do is we help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school.”

Representatives for both actresses declined to comment.