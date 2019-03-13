7 Workouts Worth Suffering Through for the Beauty Products

Photo: Kiattisak Lamchan / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Waking up early is slightly less painful if you think about all the delicious coffee you get to chug once you’re awake. The same mental reframing can be employed for pricey workouts you’ve booked and are now dreading because it’s still a workout. Instead of thinking about the whole effort-expending and wallet-burning part, just think about the free Chanel products you get to slather on and the Le Labo products you get to inhale at your leisure in the luxurious locker room afterward. Works every time!

If you’re too lazy to stock and pack your own gym bag in addition to exercising regularly, or are simply having trouble justifying that boutique fitness bundle you charged to your card, consider committing to one of these studios where you can show up relatively empty-handed, sweat, and subsequently have full access to good beauty products.

1. New York Pilates

The workout: Core, butt, and arm-burning Pilates on those slide-y reformer machines in a bright, airy space.

The stuff: If you want to feel like you’re getting ready in a shelfie-ready bathroom, check out the situation at New York Pilates. The mix of products on-hand was personally curated by founder Heather Andersen, but it’ll make you want to take credit for it.

As you reach for the Erno Laszlo Double Cleanse for your face, the Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Body Wash for your body, some Erbaviva organic spray deodorant for your pits, and Living Proof Dry Shampoo for your roots, you can’t help but feel like you’ve personally acquired all these products over time; amassing trial sizes with reward points, testing some, negatively reviewing others, eventually upgrading to full-sized bottles, and re-purchasing ones you truly like, which is very impressive, good for you. Grab a CORA Organic tampon before you leave — just in case. You’ve truly thought of everything.

2. SoulCycle

The workout: Meditative, choreographed cycling done in unison and set to uplifting music in a candle-lit room.

The stuff: If you want to feel stylish, streamlined, and savvy as you move about the world, head over to SoulCycle which has R+Co products for your hair and Le Labo products for everything else. On the styling front, you get a lineup of three R+Co dry shampoos for every sweat situation: There’s SKYLINE, which delivers an overall clean feeling via a soft cloud, DEATH VALLEY, which gets you extra volume and cool-person texture, and SPIRITUALIZED, a micellar mist that cleanses your sweaty scalp.

On the skin and body front, there’s an entire family of Le Labo amenities (shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, face wash, and body lotion) in Bergamote 22, a “dazzling bergamot that combines freshness, sweetness and sensuality with acrobatic talent,” which is everything you should smell like after candle-lit spinning.

3. Barry’s Bootcamp

The workout: HIIT (high intensity interval training) with a mix of treadmill stuff and a mix of weight stuff, led by a ripped instructor in an extremely red room.

The stuff: If you’ve always dreamt of drenching your entire body in Oribe’s Cote d’Azur scent (please sniff the dry texturizing spray if you haven’t already and get back to me), then get thee to a Barry’s locker room. Studios carry a full Oribe line-up that helps you smell like that goodness in every nook and cranny down to the cuticles on your fingers. After using ORIBE Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash, Daily Ritual Cream Face Cleanser, Côte d’Azur Revitalizing Hand Wash, Côte d’Azur Restorative Body Crème, and inhaling a Côte d’Azur Candle, you will emerge back in the real world, gifting every passerby with one of your heavenly wafts.

4. The Class by Taryn Toomey

The workout: A sweaty, mat-based workout that’s equal parts repetitive calisthenics set to music and emotional release set to shouting and tears.

The stuff: The candles, succulents, and plethora of crystals at wellness guru Taryn Toomey’s studio are enough to make you want to hang out there all day — even before you realize that the white, airy bathrooms are stocked with Chanel skin-care products in pristine white packaging to match. If you thought this little egg was good, just wait until you intentionally smooth Le Blanc Intense Brightening Foam Cleanser onto your face, follow it up with the Hydra Beauty Micro Serum or Le Blanc Serum Healthy Light Creator, and seal it all in with La Solution 10.

5. Y7 Studio

The workout: Ninety-degree Vinyasa Yoga set to hip-hop in a dark, candle-lit, mirror-less room painted black.

The stuff: If you want to feel like you personally packed a solid gym bag at home but never actually do anything of the sort, Y7’s sleek locker rooms have a well-rounded and down-to-earth spread.

Amidst a very good playlist, you’ll find a fun mix of Malin+Goetz products that smell like a delicious hand-crafted cocktail (Lime Hand Wash, Grapefruit Face Wash, Bergamot Body Wash, Peppermint Shampoo, Cilantro Conditioner, and Vitamin B5 Body Lotion) and trusty picks that make life easier: Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoo if you don’t want to wash your hair, Zero K body wipes if you don’t want to wash your bod, Simple face wipes if you don’t want to wash your face, and Dove Original Deodorant Spray to send you on your way.

6. Flywheel Sports

The workout: Indoor stadium cycling where you can race against strangers in class via a screen, or take barre and HIIT classes instead.

The stuff: A similar Malin + Goetz fruit-punch cocktail is also served in Flywheel locker rooms, which are stocked with the same minty shampoo, cilantro-y conditioner, and citrus-y cleanser used by the previously mentioned hip-hop yogis. Here, however, completing a spin or barre class gives you access to two beloved M+G gems: the cult-favorite and aluminum-free Eucalyptus Deodorant and the brand’s silky soft Vitamin E Face Moisturizer.

7. Equinox Fitness

The workout: It’s “more than a gym, it’s a club,” that comes with an array of group fitness classes, private sessions, steam rooms, and cold eucalyptus towels.

The stuff: If you have yet to amass enough Kiehl’s products for a head-to-toe routine that’s 100 percent “Since 1851,” you can visit an Equinox to see what living that life is like. The franchise of luxury fitness studios carries an impressive array of favorites including Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Ultra Facial Moisturizer, Creme de Corps, Grapefruit Liquid Body Cleanser, Amino Acid Shampoo, and Hair Conditioner and Grooming Aid Formula 133.

